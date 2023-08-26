A few storms are possible Sunday afternoon, but record heat will be the weather story again. Tropical Depression 10 will move into the Southern Gulf Sunday, and head north through Monday. It's eventual track could determine how much of an impact we see by late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Forecast: Near record heat again Sunday, tropical depression in the Gulf
Posted at 7:52 PM, Aug 26, 2023
