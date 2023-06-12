Watch Now
Forecast: Mostly sunny with very little PM rain

Mostly sunny, hot and very humid. Temperatures in the morning already near 80 degrees will warm to around 90 for the afternoon. On-shore winds will push the sea breeze through quickly. Afternoon rain coverage will be limited today with only a 10% chance of an afternoon shower.
Posted at 4:43 AM, Jun 12, 2023
