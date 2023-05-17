Mostly sunny and breezy with a wind off the Gulf today. It'll stay dry along the coast with no rain west of I-75. Highs will stay in the 80s due to the sea breeze coming in early. A few pop-ups are possible east of I-75 where highs will reach the low 90s.
Forecast: Mostly sunny with temps in the 80s
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:55 AM, May 17, 2023
