Partly sunny and warm today. We'll see highs in the low 80s at the coast and the mid to upper-80s east of I-75. The big difference today will be the wind. Expect strong southwest winds mid-morning through late afternoon with frequent gusts of 30 mph+.
Forecast: Mostly sunny with strong winds and warm temps
Posted at 4:39 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 04:39:42-05
