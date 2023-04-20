Mostly sunny and feeling much hotter today. We'll see plenty of sun with highs in the mid and upper 80s during the afternoon. Humidity levels will stay remain relatively low today. There may be a couple of showers south of I-4 during the afternoon.
Forecast: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:42 AM, Apr 20, 2023
