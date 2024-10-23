Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm with a nice breeze

Temperatures will start early Wednesday in the 60s, with mostly clear skies. A nice northeast breeze will continue to be around in the morning and right into the afternoon.

Look for mostly sunny skies during Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will reach to around 80 by midday and then continue to warm into the mid-80s on Wednesday afternoon. A quick shower cannot be ruled out because of this wind from the Atlantic but today it looks like any quick showers that do form would be east of I-75.

The coast today is looking a little cooler. We may see a sea-breeze kick in during the afternoon and with water temperatures now down into the mid-70s, air temperatures will struggle to get above 80 near the water.