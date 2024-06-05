Mostly sunny skies today with a slight chance of a sea breeze shower. Temperatures in the 70s early will reach into the low and mid-90s closer to the coast this afternoon. Farther east highs in the mid and upper 90s are likely. Rain chances overall will remain around 20-30% with any pop-ups closer to the I-75 corridor today.
Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot. Slightly higher rain chance.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:50 AM, Jun 05, 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.