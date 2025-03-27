Forecast: Mostly sunny Friday with highs back in the 80s

Friday will start with more comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s away from the coast and the low to mid-60s closer to the water. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Look for more weather on Friday afternoon with a noticeable east breeze. Temperatures will be well above normal once again, reaching into the mid- and upper-80s.

Saturday will be dry through 2 pm. You'll definitely notice the humidity increase during the afternoon thanks to southeast winds. After 2 p,m a few pop-up showers are possible in the I-75 corridor. At first these showers will be VERY small and quick moving. But after 8 pm the rain could be more substantial with a couple of heavier downpours possible from I-75 west toward the coast late Saturday evening.

Sunday will likely start dry, but then anytime midday through the evening, there will be the chance of some sct'd showers or even a thunderstorm. Coverage right now looks to be in the 40-60% range. Highs both weekend days will be in the 80s.

The very warm and muggy weather is likely to last into much of next week. Only slight rain chances will return following Sunday's heavier rain coverage.