Forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler Thursday

Cool, sunny, and dry weather continues into Thursday.

Temperatures Thursday morning will start cooler than Wednesday with most towns down into the 50s. The air will be dry and there will be a north breeze around at times. Skies should remain mostly sunny through the day with temperatures along and north of I-4 warming into the 60s. Those south of I-4 will likely warm into the low 70s by the afternoon.

Expect another similar day on Friday. It'll be a bit cooler in the morning with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Parts of the Nature Coast may drop into the upper 30s. During the afternoon we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s in most towns with some low 70s south of the Bay.

Look for highs in the 60s and sunny dry weather on Saturday. Sunday morning will be the coldest so far of the new near with some upper 30s north and some low 40s south. During the afternoon highs on Sunday will get back above 70 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!