After the fog clears, mostly cloudy skies remain with a slight chance for a shower or two through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly cloudy overnight with another chance for fog to develop. Lows will be in the 60s.
Forecast: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:00 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 06:00:12-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.