Periods of clouds will make for cloudy skies at times today. Temperatures will start in the 70s early before climbing up into the upper 80s this afternoon. A pop-up shower are two is possible near the coast during the first half of the day with most of the activity moving to the east side of the state by the evening.
Forecast: Mostly cloudy, isolated PM pop-ups
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
