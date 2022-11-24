Watch Now
Forecast: Mostly cloudy and warm Thanksgiving Day

Posted at 4:51 AM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 04:52:39-05

Mostly cloudy skies, warm and humid today with a slight chance for a few sprinkles. Highs in the upper 70s along the coast to low 80s inland. Mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

