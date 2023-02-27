Low clouds and fog this morning will clear quickly. Skies will be mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temps will start cool with most towns away from the coast in the 50s early on. Once the sun returns however expect a mild afternoon. We'll see highs reach the upper 70s west of I-75 and the low to mid-80s east of I-75 during the afternoon.
Forecast: Morning patchy fog, then sunny and mild.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:33 AM, Feb 27, 2023
