Forecast: Morning clouds with afternoon sun. Highs in the 80s

Warm & humid with highs in the 80s.

We'll start today with areas of low clouds and patchy fog. Temperatures will be very mild for this time of year, beginning the day around 70 degrees. Sunshine will quickly develop during the second half of the morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 80s.

A front that is producing rain and storms across the panhandle will drift south into our area late today and tonight. Most of this front will weaken before it gets here but it may have enough energy to produce 1 or 2 showers across central Florida. Rain chances are generally 20% or less.

The front will washout over us on Friday. It should however make it far enough south to shift our winds from the south to the northeast or east. This is generally a wind direction that produces more comfortable temperatures. Highs on Friday are likely to stay in the upper 70s in most towns.

Saturday still looks like the better of the two weekend days. It'll be warm and sunny with a good south breeze. Highs Saturday will return to the 80s.

A much stronger front will move through our area on Sunday. This front is likely to produce sct'd rain and storms, especially during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will reach around 80.

Much cooler and drier air will move in for Monday with a chilly start likely on Tuesday morning. The cold air won't last long as another front will move in on Wednesday. This one will also bring us a chance of showers toward the middle or end of next week.

Have a great Friday!