Forecast: Morning clouds/fog then sunny

Morning clouds/fog then partly sunny and mild.

We're waking up to more mild temperatures across the region this morning. Everyone is in the 60s with relatively high humidity for this time of year. That higher humidity is helping produce some low clouds and fog, especially north of Tampa.

Any clouds and fog will be gone by mid-morning and partly to mostly sunny skies will return today. Highs will be warm once again but the pattern will be a little different due to a more noticeable sea breeze during the afternoon. This wind off the Gulf will keep coastal areas in the 70s today while the 80s will mostly be confined to area from downtown Tampa and east. A quick shower is possible with most of these popping up to the east as well.

Looks for even more low clouds and fog early Thursday with another mild afternoon. Highs on Thursday will range from the 70s to the low 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Thursday afternoon.

Cooler, drier air begins to filter down into the region during the day on Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs Friday in the upper 60s for some and the low to mid-70s for most.

The real cold stuff will be around Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will likely stay in the low 60s. Sunday morning will be the coldest of the week with 30s common away from the water. Temperatures will rebound back above 70 by Monday ahead of a storm system that could bring the area some showers by the middle of next week.

Have a great Wednesday!