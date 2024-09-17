Mostly sunny to start today with temperatures in the 70s. We'll see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. A few sea-breeze pop-up storms are likely this afternoon with the coverage around 30%. We'll keep the rain chances at 30% each afternoon through at least Thursday.
Forecast: More sun today, a few pop-up storms
