Forecast: More sct'd rain today.

Sct'd rain and storms return today.

Sct'd rain and storms return today starting in the morning along the coast and spreading east as we move through the day. Temperatures will start in the 70s early then warm into the mid and upper-80s during the afternoon. Some towns, that get less rain and more run will hit around 90 degrees during the afternoon.

Looks like sct'd storms will be a concern for the 4th of July. During the morning there may be some rain along the coast. After some morning coastal showers, we'll likely see a bit of a break during the midday. This may be the best time of day to get your outdoor plans done. During the afternoon, winds will shift to off-shore briefly. This may be enough to push rain from the interior back toward the coast. The timing may not be ideal as it could mean rain west of I-75 after 8pm. Yes, some firework displays may be impacted.

Saturday we'll likely see another day of sct'd storms. Coverage will be a little lower at around 60% with highs in upper 80s.

Look for lower rain coverage each afternoon beginning on Sunday and lasting at least into the middle of next week. Highs will return to the low 90s.

TROPICS: Low pressure is likely to form off the east coast of Florida this weekend. Development of this system in the eastern Gulf is no longer expected. The low would move NE or ENE along the coast of the Carolinas and out into the Atlantic by next week. As it moves away it could intensify into a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Chantal. The storm poses no threat to Florida.