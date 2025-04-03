Forecast: More Record Heat Friday

Another record high Friday.

Temperatures on Friday morning will start nice in the 60s and low 70s. We'll see a few sct'd clouds early, then sunshine for the afternoon. Highs Friday will be back at record levels in the 90s.

The heat lasts through Saturday with highs again in the 90s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a couple degrees cooler as the sea breezes comes in.

Look for increasing clouds Monday PM and rain Monday night into the first half of Tuesday. That rain will come from a cold front that will bring beautiful spring weather back starting Tuesday and the rest of next week.