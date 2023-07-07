Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: More rain & less heat

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
ShayRyanWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
WFTS - ABC Action News
ShayRyanWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
Posted at 5:25 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 05:25:42-04

Rain develops from west to east through the day, keeping
temps a few degrees lower throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain will taper off in most areas, especially near the beaches to I-75, before sunset. This pattern continues through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo