Forecast: More clouds today, maybe a quick shower

Weak front will be moving through today.

We'll start the day warm and humid with most towns in the 70s early in the day. The humidity will be higher and there will be more clouds around as well. A front will be moving through during the morning and may produce a few small and quick showers. Most will not see any rain from this front.

The folks that are more likely to see rain from this system will be those south of I-4 and east of I-75 this afternoon and evening. There, with enough heating, a few downpours or even a thunderstorm is possible later today.

Even without much rain, we'll still see more clouds around from this front so temperatures may stay in the 80s in some locations along and north of I-4.

The front will bring a noticeable drop in the humidity to counties north of the Bay early Friday morning. This will result in morning temps well down in the 60s north and a bit milder south. The drier air won't last long. The humidity will begin to increase late Friday as highs Friday return to the 90s under mostly sunny skies.

The Memorial Day weekend forecast looks typical for the end of May. We'll see mostly sunny skies, a lot of heat and humidity and a slight chance of some pop-up rain during the afternoon.

Have a great Thursday!