Forecast: Mixed forecast for the weekend

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. We'll start sunny with temperatures in the 70s. Look for a hot afternoon. Towns west of I-75 toward the coast will climb into the 80s thanks to a cooling sea breeze in the afternoon. The interior of the state will warm into the low 90s. There will be a couple of isolated pop-ups away from the coast but the coverage will be rather low at 10%.

Sunday looks tricky. Higher humidity and a broad, weak storm system will be moving by. This could be responsible for rain, as early as the morning along the coast, slowly shifting east during the afternoon. The showers and extra clouds will keep most towns in the 80s. Not everyone will get rain on Sunday, most will likely miss out, but it's definitely worth keeping a track of things on the radar all day.

The rain chances drop next week and as they do, temps come back up into the low 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!