Forecast: Midday rain, then windy and cooler

A cold front moves through midday today.

We'll see warm and humid weather this morning with some sct'd showers. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s early. Most towns will see the warmest temps of the day between 10 am and 2 pm just before a line of heavy rain and storms moves through. A couple of cells along this line could be briefly strong.

The rain won't last long. As it moves out, strong northwest winds will develop

gusting over 30 mph at times during the afternoon. These winds will send our temperatures tumbling into the 60s by mid-afternoon and the 50s by early this evening.

Thursday will be sunny and cold with morning temps in the 30s and 40s. Highs on Thursday will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s despite sunny skies.

We'll see one more chilly morning on Friday with temperatures early in the 40s and low 50s. But by Friday afternoon our north winds will turn to more of an east breeze bringing in milder, Atlantic air into the region. Highs on Friday will reach the 70s and should even get into the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Wednesday!