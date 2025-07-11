Forecast: Mainly-low-inland rain chances into the weekend

TAMPA — Good Friday morning folks! We have almost made it to the weekend. As you step out the door partly cloudy skies are likely with muggy feels in the 70s and low 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible inland as our sea breeze collision takes us to the middle of the state, and tries to retrograde back to Tampa. This pattern continues into the weekend with highs in the low 90s- feeling like near 102. Bleh! Next week turns wetter with more widespread and slow-moving storms. Temps even fall off a tad. No tropical activity for the next seven days.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!