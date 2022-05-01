Watch
Forecast: Lower storm chances this week

Lower rain coverage next week
Posted at 7:25 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 19:25:32-04

Expect a lower rain chance this week as scattered shower and storm chances drop to 30% Monday afternoon. Our inland spots could see a little better of a chance, but the widespread coverage we had over the weekend will not be the case.

