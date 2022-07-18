Watch Now
Forecast: Lower rain coverage continues Tuesday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
A few spotty showers and storms Tuesday
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 18:49:07-04

Expect a few spotty showers and storms Tuesday. Coverage will be similar to Monday which was much lower than what we saw over the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s, with a few mid 90s east of I-75.

