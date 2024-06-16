Shower and storm chances are lower for a few days, but by the end of the week, we'll see a possible tropical disturbance come in from the Atlantic. Right now, it appears to be a weak system, and could even go north of the area. Check back in next week for the latest!
Forecast: Lower rain chance to start the week
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:32 PM, Jun 16, 2024
