Expect the low rain chances to continue Thursday with increasing rain chances by the weekend. We'll see our east/southeast wind pattern return by Friday, and that will bring back the higher coverage of storms farther west and later in the day than what we had this week.
Forecast: Low rain risk continues Thursday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jul 20, 2022
