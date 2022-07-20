Watch Now
Forecast: Low rain risk continues Thursday

Lower rain risk continues for one more day
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jul 20, 2022
Expect the low rain chances to continue Thursday with increasing rain chances by the weekend. We'll see our east/southeast wind pattern return by Friday, and that will bring back the higher coverage of storms farther west and later in the day than what we had this week.

