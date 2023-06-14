Mostly sunny, hot, and humid much of today. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s at the coast to the mid-90s in the interior of the state. There is a slight chance of a quick pop-up shower during the day but most will remain dry. Storms in north Florida this evening may make it close enough to our area late this evening to bring a chance of rain along the coast and north of I-4 after 8pm.
Forecast: Lots of heat and plenty of sun
Posted at 4:46 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 04:46:15-04
