Forecast: Lots of heat and plenty of sun

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny, hot and humid much of today. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s at the coast to the mid-90s in the interior of the state. There is a slight chance of a quick pop-up shower during the day but most will remain dry. Storms in north Florida this evening may make it close enough to our area late this evening to bring a chance of rain along the coast and north of I-4 after 8pm.
Posted at 4:46 AM, Jun 14, 2023
