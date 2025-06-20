Forecast: Look for PM storms each day this weekend

PM storm timing returns this weekend.

Both weekend days look to play out the same, with a return to a more typical summer PM rain pattern.

We'll start the mornings with temperatures in the low and mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. Rain will not be a threat Saturday or Sunday morning with dry weather expected to stick around through midday.

We'll see some pop-ups away from the coast during the first half of each afternoon. Late in the afternoon and evening the showers and storms will move back toward the coast. This could mean rain at the beaches around sunset.

Temperatures both weekend days will be hot, in the low to mid-90s.

Look for rain coverage to drop to 20% early next week with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Have a great weekend!