Forecast: Little rain, lots of heat with a NE breeze

Mostly sunny and breezy with NE winds around 15 mph gusting over 20 mph at times. With little rain in the afternoon we'll see temperatures reach to near record levels in the mid to upper-90s. There will only be a 10-20% chance of a pop-up PM shower.
Posted at 4:44 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 04:44:27-04

