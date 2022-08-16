Forecast: Less rain today

Our best chance for rain along the coast will be in the first few hours of the day with chances for rain developing inland throughout the day. Coverage will be lower than yesterday. With more dry hours, it will be feeling pretty hot & steamy with highs in the upper 80s along the coast to low 90s inland.
Posted at 4:31 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 05:14:10-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.