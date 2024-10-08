Forecast: Last full day to prep for Milton

The weather will still be good ahead of Milton today. The morning will be mostly dry with just a couple of showers. After 2 pm rain is very possible so make sure you're finishing any outdoor preps before then. The rain won't be severe but it will definitely make any outdoor work less comfortable. Temperatures will get above 80 today.

The storm is still on track to impact our area Wednesday. Although winds will begin to increase by late morning along the coast and midday farther inland, conditions really won't get rough until the evening. You will have time through at least 2 PM to still make last minute preps on Wednesday. You will however be dodging the outer rain bands by then which could include thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes.

The worst weather with Milton will be moving through our area Wed 8am to Thu 4am with the worst weather within 2 hours of midnight.

By Thursday afternoon the winds will lessen quite a bit and cooler and drier weather will move in for the weekend.