Mostly sunny and comfortable early. Morning temperatures in the 70s to start the day will warm into the low to mid-90s during the afternoon. A brief shower along the coast is possible this afternoon with the sea breeze but most towns will remain dry throughout the day.
Forecast: Hot with mostly dry weather this afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:32 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 04:32:34-04
