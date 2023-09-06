Watch Now
Forecast: Hot with mostly dry weather this afternoon

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny and comfortable early. Morning temperatures in the 70s to start the day will warm into the low to mid-90s during the afternoon. A brief shower along the coast is possible this afternoon with the sea breeze but most towns will remain dry throughout the day.
Posted at 4:32 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 04:32:34-04

