Forecast: Hot today with a heat index above 100F

Plenty of heat on the way today! After a hot and mostly dry Sunday, lower rain coverage will continue today. The big issue will be the heat.

Temperatures early today in the 70s will warm into quickly through the 80s and into the 90s today. With a wind off the Gulf, the humidity will be high. Don't be surprised to see the heat index around and above 100F later today. This will make clean-up efforts, especially along the coast a bit more difficult today. Make sure you bring lots of water with you and take frequent breaks in the shade if possible.

Higher rain coverage is likely on Tuesday with some sct'd storms developing by the afternoon. Rain coverage could be as high as 60% across the area.

The rest of the week the rain chance looks to hang around 40%. By the weekend and early next week, our weather will mainly br driven by whatever happens in the Gulf this week. Another area of low pressure may develop and head northeast. For now, all indications are, that this will be a much weaker system than Helene. Since it hasn't formed yet and likely won't for a few more days, there is nothing too specific to say about this system just yet.