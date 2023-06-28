Forecast: Hot temps with a few sct'd PM showers

Mostly sunny skies and warm temps to start today. We'll see highs in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Moisture levels will be a bit higher over the region as a weak front weakens nearby allowing for a few sct'd daytime and evening showers and storms to develop. Overall rain chance is 30% with the majority of the rain east of the coast.
Posted at 4:37 AM, Jun 28, 2023
