Forecast: Hot and stormy to kick off the weekend

TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! We are so close to the weekend. This morning is muggy and mild with temps in the 70s and low 80s. Showers and storms likely start along the coast and push inland from mid-day to the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90 degrees feeling like near 100 degrees. There is a level 1/5 risk also for strong to severe storms in our area. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging winds, and hail are the main threats. The weekend looks hit & miss in the afternoon for showers and storms mainly inland. Highs in the low 90s feeling like the triple digits. This typical summertime pattern continues into next week with additional rain chances and warm air. The tropics have an area to watch near central America with a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days. If this system develops, it is not looking to impact us in Florida for now.