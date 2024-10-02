Forecast: Hot and humid, a few pop-up showers & storms

The heat and humidity hang on!

Wednesday looks to be another hot and humid day across the Bay area. We'll continue to see periods of cloudy skies with some sun mixing in, more than

what we saw on Tuesday. A bit more sun will also mean a but less rain coverage with the overall rain chances Wednesday around 40%.

We'll start the day with a light wind off the Gulf, making the coast the warmest and most humid locations in the area. Look for the wind however to swing back around from the east by late in the day. This off-shore flow will remain with us into the weekend.

An off-shore wind tends to lead to slightly cooler mornings along the coast and a delay to the highest rain coverage along the coast until late in the day. This will likely begin Thursday with Thursday's rain chances along the coast highest toward sunset.