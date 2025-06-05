Forecast: Hot and hazy

TAMPA — Good Tuesday evening everyone! It is hot and hazy here in Florida with highs in the low 90s feeling like the triple digits. Saharan dust overhead has skies looking hazy. This will hang over us over the next few days and limit tropical development. A mix of sun and clouds is possible again Friday into the weekend. Typical showers and thunderstorms are possible into the afternoons and evenings into next week. Temps will hang in the upper 80s and low 90s. The tropics also are quiet for the next seven days.