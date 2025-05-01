Forecast: Hot and a bit more humid Friday

Higher humidity Friday.

We'll start Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 70 close to the water and the low 60s away from the coast. The afternoon looks hot with highs near 90. Much of the day will be mostly sunny but late in the evening, as we approach sunset, the sea breeze may be able to pop a couple of small downpours, especially in the I-75 corridor. Rain chances however are only 10%.

We'll see a similar deal on Saturday with morning temps in the 60s to near 70 and a high near 90. With the humidity slowly climbing, there will a 20% chance of a PM pop-up showers.

Sunday we'll see the highest chance of rain and a lot more clouds. There will be a 40% chance of showers, especially in the afternoon and east of I-75. Highs on Sunday, due to clouds will be in the 80s.

Next week looks sunny and dry with highs around 90 each day.