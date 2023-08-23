Mostly sunny and dry to start the day. We'll see highs warm into the mid-90s again this afternoon. Unlike yesterday, there will be a bit more moisture available overhead so during the afternoon look for a few showers/downpours to develop, especially along the I-4 corridor. These would move west toward the coast.
Forecast: Hot again with a few PM showers
Posted at 4:29 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 04:29:27-04
