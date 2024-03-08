Partly sunny, warm, and somewhat humid. Morning temps in the 60s will warm to the 80s this afternoon. Beaches will stay in the upper 70s thanks to a sea breeze. We'll see mostly cloudy skies Saturday with temps in the 80s. A few showers are possible before 9 am Sunday. The rest of Sunday looks partly sunny and cooler with highs in the 70s.
Forecast: Highs well into the 80s today, partly sunny skies
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:56 AM, Mar 08, 2024
