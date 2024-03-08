Watch Now
Forecast: Highs well into the 80s today, partly sunny skies

Partly sunny, warm and somewhat humid. Morning temps in the 60s will warm to the 80s this afternoon. Beaches will stay in the upper 70s thanks to a sea breeze.
Posted at 4:56 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 04:56:50-05

Partly sunny, warm, and somewhat humid. Morning temps in the 60s will warm to the 80s this afternoon. Beaches will stay in the upper 70s thanks to a sea breeze. We'll see mostly cloudy skies Saturday with temps in the 80s. A few showers are possible before 9 am Sunday. The rest of Sunday looks partly sunny and cooler with highs in the 70s.

