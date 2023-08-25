Mostly sunny and hot with near record high temperatures warming into the mid to upper-90s. Rain chances are only 20% today. We'll see highs in the 90s this weekend with a 30-40% chance of sct'd storms each afternoon.
Forecast: Highs near records with little rain today
Posted at 4:49 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 04:49:27-04
