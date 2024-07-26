Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Highs in the 90s with a few sct'd PM storms

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny skies to start today with dry conditions and temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will reach the low and mid-90s by mid-afternoon. Look for a few sct'd storms to pop-up later today and tonight with coverage at around 40-60%. We'll see sct'd storms in the afternoon and evening on Saturday and Sunday as well.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at
and last updated

Mostly sunny skies to start today with dry conditions and temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will reach the low and mid-90s by mid-afternoon. Look for a few sct'd storms to pop-up later today and tonight with coverage at around 40-60%. We'll see sct'd storms in the afternoon and evening on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo