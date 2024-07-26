Mostly sunny skies to start today with dry conditions and temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will reach the low and mid-90s by mid-afternoon. Look for a few sct'd storms to pop-up later today and tonight with coverage at around 40-60%. We'll see sct'd storms in the afternoon and evening on Saturday and Sunday as well.
Forecast: Highs in the 90s with a few sct'd PM storms
