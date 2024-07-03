Not much rain around this morning with temperatures near 80 degrees. By the afternoon expect highs in the low to mid-90s with a few sct'd pop-ups. The heaviest storms are likely to move in this evening and be strongest along the I-75 corridor.
Forecast: Highs in the 90s today, storms likely this evening
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jul 03, 2024
