Forecast: Highs in the 90s today, storms likely this evening

Not much rain around this morning with temperatures near 80 degrees. By the afternoon expect highs in the low to mid 90s with a few sct'd pop-ups. The heaviest storms are likely to move in this evening and be strongest along the I-75 corridor.
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jul 03, 2024

