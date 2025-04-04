Forecast: Highs around 90 Saturday

Hot weather continues on Saturday.

Saturday morning we'll see temperatures in the 60s and low 70s with a few sct'd clouds. Expect another sunny and hot afternoon Saturday with highs around 90. Tampa may tie the record high for the date.

Sunday will be a couple degrees cooler with highs in the upper 80s due to a stronger breeze off the Gulf which will keep towns west of I-75 below 90.

Monday starts sunny but clouds will increase late in the day. Showers are possible Monday evening, mainly after dark. Rain will be likely Monday night into the first half of Tuesday.

Behind the rain it will turn cooler, returning to more typical April weather. Highs Tuesday will be in the 70s and then in the low 80s for the rest of the week. Overnight temperatures will drop in the 50s and 60s each morning.

Have a great weekend!