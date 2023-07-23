Expect a 60% chance for showers and storms north of I-4. As the rain tries to push south, drier air aloft along with some Sahara dust will work to cut the rain chance off south of I-4. A heat advisory is in effect for Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee De Soto and Highlands counties from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.
Forecast: Highest rain chance north of I-4 today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:06 AM, Jul 23, 2023
