Forecast: Higher rain coverage returns this afternoon

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny to start the day but the dry weather will likely only last through midday. Expect heavier storm coverage this afternoon with rain chances as high as 70-80% near the coast today. Highs will climb into the 90s with a heat index above 110 degrees at times. Because of this a heat advisory is up from noon to 7pm today.
Posted at 4:50 AM, Jul 05, 2024

