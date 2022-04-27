Watch
Forecast: Higher Rain Chances Ahead

Dry overnight and into the first half of the day on Thursday. There will be a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening with about 30-40% coverage. Most of the coverage will be away from the beaches. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. This pattern is likely to continue right through the weekend.

