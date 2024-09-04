Forecast: Heavy rain likely this evening

We'll start today with some sct'd clouds and temperatures in the 70s. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon before sct'd storms begin to develop after 1 or 2 pm. Rain will be heaviest from I-75 west toward the coast this evening where localized flooding is again possible. Some locations may get another 3-5" of rain tonight.
