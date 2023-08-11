Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs return to the 90s today with a heat index above 110F at times. A heat advisory begins at 11 am this morning and goes through 7 pm this evening. There will be a 20% chance of PM storms during the afternoon.
Forecast: Heat index near 110F this afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:46 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 04:46:44-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.